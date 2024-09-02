YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,471,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

