Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.0 %

ZG stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,558 shares of company stock worth $10,236,754. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 244.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.