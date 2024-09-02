Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.47. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

