Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,459 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $183.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.83 and its 200-day moving average is $174.47.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

