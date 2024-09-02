Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 15,000 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($37.19), for a total transaction of £423,000 ($557,826.72).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 169 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,755 ($36.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,655.95 ($6,139.98).
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 170 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($35.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,607 ($6,075.43).
- On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($35.63) per share, with a total value of £4,647.44 ($6,128.76).
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,812 ($37.08) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,739.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,620.56. The stock has a market cap of £10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 2,065 ($27.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,890 ($38.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCH
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.