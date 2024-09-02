Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 15,000 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($37.19), for a total transaction of £423,000 ($557,826.72).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 169 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,755 ($36.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,655.95 ($6,139.98).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 170 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($35.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,607 ($6,075.43).

On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($35.63) per share, with a total value of £4,647.44 ($6,128.76).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,812 ($37.08) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,739.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,620.56. The stock has a market cap of £10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 2,065 ($27.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,890 ($38.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.90) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825 ($37.25).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

