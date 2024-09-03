10,000 Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,210 shares of company stock worth $108,470 and sold 38,497 shares worth $1,031,053. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

