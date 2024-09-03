25,000 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

