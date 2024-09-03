30,569 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.85 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $695.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

