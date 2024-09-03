38,198 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 2,710,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,021. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

