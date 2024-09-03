4,077 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 101,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,142.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 76,965 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 153,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,202. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

