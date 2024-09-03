5,335 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,254. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

