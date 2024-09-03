5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect 5E Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.