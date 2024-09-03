Aavegotchi (GHST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.40 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $46.40 million and $1.70 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
