Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down to $81.93

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.93, but opened at $78.10. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $79.19, with a volume of 439,105 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -585.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,490,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

