Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN opened at $341.95 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

