Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 85.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 117.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 76,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.11 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.01. The company has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

