Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Adeia Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Adeia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ADEA stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Adeia has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.83%.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.