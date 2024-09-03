Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $253,286,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE C traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,577,031. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

