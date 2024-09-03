Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 3,042 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $5,863,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

