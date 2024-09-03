Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 132,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,304,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $343,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

ABT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.97. 459,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

