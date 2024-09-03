Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 5,717 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.54. 598,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,717. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $204.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

