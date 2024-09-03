Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $266.43. 170,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day moving average of $255.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

