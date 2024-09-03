Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $7,749,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 101,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,292,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $456,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

