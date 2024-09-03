Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.85. The company had a trading volume of 202,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,485. The stock has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.