Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AMD traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,768,121. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

