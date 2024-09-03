Affiance Financial LLC Buys 2,349 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.