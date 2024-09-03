Affiance Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

