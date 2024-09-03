Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

