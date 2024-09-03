Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 4,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

