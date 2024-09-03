Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 1.3% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.54. 356,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.