Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.77

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.77 and last traded at $110.54, with a volume of 87674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Aflac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

