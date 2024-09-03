Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 508000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Africa Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.