Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 92 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.