Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 5th

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, September 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 4th.

Allbirds stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 61.24% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $29,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

