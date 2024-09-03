Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 4,803 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 157,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $276.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

