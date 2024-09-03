Allegheny Financial Group LTD Decreases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in RH were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $24,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in RH by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $251.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.80. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $388.48.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

