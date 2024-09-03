Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

