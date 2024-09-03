Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Root LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $371.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.68 and a 200-day moving average of $354.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

