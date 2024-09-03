Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $404,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exelon were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

