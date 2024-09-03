Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 152,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

