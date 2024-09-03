Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $455,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 386,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

