Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $455,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 386,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.