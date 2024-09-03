Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.06.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
