Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Oak Root LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 73,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 91,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

