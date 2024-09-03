Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

