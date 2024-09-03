Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 712 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,048,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 172,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

