Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $224.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 309477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

