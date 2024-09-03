Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.59.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $262.69 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.