Alphabet Inc. Sells 427,894 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alphabet Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,894 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 8.3% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alphabet Inc. owned 0.18% of CrowdStrike worth $163,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.47.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.49. 1,196,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,014. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

