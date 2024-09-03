Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as low as $159.67 and last traded at $159.80. 10,714,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,532,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.38.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,883 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,320. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

