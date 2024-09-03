Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.88

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 66614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

